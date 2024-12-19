Utility Cjournal 價格 (UCJL)
今天 Utility Cjournal (UCJL) 的實時價格爲 7.89 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 2.15M USD。UCJL 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Utility Cjournal 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 8.17K USD
- Utility Cjournal 當天價格變化爲 -2.44%
- 其循環供應量爲 272.25K USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 UCJL兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 UCJL 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Utility Cjournal 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.198012978862392。
在過去30天內，Utility Cjournal 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -1.1157959100。
在過去60天內，Utility Cjournal 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +1.7431455900。
在過去90天內，Utility Cjournal 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +1.904767561928471。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.198012978862392
|-2.44%
|30天
|$ -1.1157959100
|-14.14%
|60天
|$ +1.7431455900
|+22.09%
|90天
|$ +1.904767561928471
|+31.82%
Utility Cjournal 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.03%
-2.44%
-13.12%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? CJournal, as a Read to Earn project, aims to create transparent and credible on-chainnewsand reviews for the crypto industry. In return for reading and reviewing articles users earnrewards. CJournal provides first-hand blockchain news to help you understand thelatestcryptocurrency trends. $UCJL is Cjournal's reward token, totaling $1billion. Users earn $UCJL when readingandcommenting on article. $UCJL can be converted into $CJL at a fixed rate. The $UCJL can be sold, used to enter future community events, or paid to viewpaywalledarticles. What makes your project unique? Blockchain technology's smart contracts enable journalism to return to a value-drivenapproach to journalism. Decentralized blockchain technology can be used to managemanyaspects of the media that previously could only be handled by organisations. Every user onthe blockchain can access all platform information. As a result the distribution of advertising, copyright protection and payment of authors is more open, accurate and direct. Inthis newmodel, the value of the journalism becomes the most important factor for mediaorganizations or individuals to consider in order to make profits. At the same time, CJournal will aggregate news and articles from more than 300 well-knownwebsites, new sources will be added regularly. All articles published are manually screenedby editors and sorted by CJournal's algorithm to help you prioritize topics, events andtrendsof interest. What can your token be used for? $UCJL is Cjournal's reward token, totaling $1billion. Users earn $UCJL when readingandcommenting on article. $UCJL can be converted into $CJL at a fixed rate. The $UCJL can be sold, used to enter future community events, or paid to viewpaywalledarticles.
|1 UCJL 兌換 AUD
A$12.5451
|1 UCJL 兌換 GBP
￡6.2331
|1 UCJL 兌換 EUR
€7.5744
|1 UCJL 兌換 USD
$7.89
|1 UCJL 兌換 MYR
RM35.505
|1 UCJL 兌換 TRY
₺276.7812
|1 UCJL 兌換 JPY
¥1,239.7557
|1 UCJL 兌換 RUB
₽812.5911
|1 UCJL 兌換 INR
₹671.5179
|1 UCJL 兌換 IDR
Rp129,344.2416
|1 UCJL 兌換 PHP
₱465.9834
|1 UCJL 兌換 EGP
￡E.401.6799
|1 UCJL 兌換 BRL
R$48.7602
|1 UCJL 兌換 CAD
C$11.2827
|1 UCJL 兌換 BDT
৳942.9339
|1 UCJL 兌換 NGN
₦12,251.5131
|1 UCJL 兌換 UAH
₴331.2222
|1 UCJL 兌換 VES
Bs394.5
|1 UCJL 兌換 PKR
Rs2,195.8659
|1 UCJL 兌換 KZT
₸4,139.4885
|1 UCJL 兌換 THB
฿272.5995
|1 UCJL 兌換 TWD
NT$257.4507
|1 UCJL 兌換 CHF
Fr7.0221
|1 UCJL 兌換 HKD
HK$61.3053
|1 UCJL 兌換 MAD
.د.م79.1367