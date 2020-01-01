Utgard（UTG）資訊

Utgard is a player-versus-player mobile game on Solana, where you build your own deck of Viking cards and compete against other players. With a mix of strategy, skill, and training, Utgard offers hours of fun and challenging gameplay. Utgard's primary focus is on crypto enthusiasts, particularly Solana power users. Leveraging the growing community surrounding Solana, including users of the Saga phone, Utgard aims to onboard and engage this audience and the overall crypto's gaming community