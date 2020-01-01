Ushi（USHI）資訊

$USHI is a key to the unique analytics tool for crypto space. Our product is artificial intelligence that can train itself using historical data from thousands of crypto social media channels, CEX and DEX exchanges, news websites etc. On a high level, it works by analyzing a data and looking for patterns that it can draw conclusions from. All subscriptions and additional services will be paid with $USHI wich will be burn.

$USHI is our Main tokens and Main payment tokens on our platform and product in the future. With a fixed total Supply of 21,000,000,000 tokens and our burn functionality built into our contract, holders continue to gain value just by holding.