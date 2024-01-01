uShark Token（USHARK）資訊

uShark is an utility token which all token holders can buy products and services with special price, rewards and benefits of all startups that we support and invested with the money we crowdfunding.To democratize the investment market so that anyone can be an early investor in promising startups, revolutionizing the current blockchain crowdfunding and token ecosystem.Ushark is a pioneer in the new way of investing, creating new businesses, and challenging large conventional investment funds.To be the biggest reference in the cryptocurrency market, a benchmark for investments in startups and applications in the real economy.Ushark aims to become analogous to Nasdag's role in the cryptocurrency world. A universal exchange with several companies around the world in angel, pre-seed and seed stages, providing great opportunities for its investors.