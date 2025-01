什麼是USC (USC)

Chi is the world's first scalable stablecoin protocol backed by LSTs, and powered by two tokens: CHI and USC. USC, a stablecoin, designed for scalability, censorship resistance, and embedded yield. CHI, the governance token, earns real LST yield, undergoes token burns in specific conditions, and contributes to decentralized governance through locking mechanisms, providing boosted LST rewards.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

USC (USC) 資源 白皮書 官網