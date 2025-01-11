UrDEX Finance 價格 (URD)
今天 UrDEX Finance (URD) 的實時價格爲 0.00269034 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 60.78K USD。URD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
UrDEX Finance 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 3.73 USD
- UrDEX Finance 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 22.59M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 URD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 URD 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，UrDEX Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，UrDEX Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000892151。
在過去60天內，UrDEX Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000760941。
在過去90天內，UrDEX Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ +0.0000892151
|+3.32%
|60天
|$ +0.0000760941
|+2.83%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
UrDEX Finance 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
+0.98%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? UrDEX - Decentralized Exchange, Non-Custodial Perpetual DEX, Launchpad Project on the Arbitrum Chain. UrDEX Finance offers a comprehensive range of products and services, including a Decentralized Exchange, a Decentralized Perpetual Exchange, Yield Instruments, AMM framework, Staking, Farming, and Launchpad. What makes your project unique? UrDEX is a community-driven project that aims to solve the liquidity problem by enabling disparate forms of liquidity to connect with markets in a decentralized way. The project offers a comprehensive range of products and services, including a Decentralized Exchange, a Decentralized Perpetual Exchange, yield instruments, an AMM framework and staking, and a Launchpad. UrDEX's unique approach is that it intertwines many decentralized markets and instruments, creating a broader range of network effects. History of your project. UrDEX Finance was formed in January 2023, building Decentralized Exchange, Non-Custodial Perpetual DEX, Launchpad. We all have a lot of experience and qualifications in the Blockchain field, including 27 core members. UrDEX team members are from several countries all over the world. What’s next for your project? Launching features: 🔹Fully Decentralized and Non-Custodial 🔹Staking and Farming URD 🔹UrDEX Launchpad 🔹Zero Price Impact Trades powered by Chainlink oracles 🔹Fair Launch and DAO-Driven 🔹Loyalty Rewards 🔹Strategic Partners Pool What can your token be used for? - Staking: URD holders can stake their tokens in the UrDEX DAO governance system to earn rewards. - Protocol Fee: Users who use the UrDEX platform pay fees in URD tokens. These fees are used to fund the DAO treasury - Governance: URD holders can participate in the UrDEX DAO governance system. - Launchpad: UrDEX Launchpad allows users to stake URD to participate in UrDEX Launchpad - Incentive Mechanisms: URD rewards are paid out to users who participate in the UrDEX Loyalty Program
|1 URD 兌換 AUD
A$0.0043583508
|1 URD 兌換 GBP
￡0.0021791754
|1 URD 兌換 EUR
€0.0026096298
|1 URD 兌換 USD
$0.00269034
|1 URD 兌換 MYR
RM0.0120796266
|1 URD 兌換 TRY
₺0.0952918428
|1 URD 兌換 JPY
¥0.4241859078
|1 URD 兌換 RUB
₽0.2734192542
|1 URD 兌換 INR
₹0.2318804046
|1 URD 兌換 IDR
Rp44.1039273696
|1 URD 兌換 PHP
₱0.15873006
|1 URD 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1359428802
|1 URD 兌換 BRL
R$0.0164648808
|1 URD 兌換 CAD
C$0.0038740896
|1 URD 兌換 BDT
৳0.3281676732
|1 URD 兌換 NGN
₦4.1710493292
|1 URD 兌換 UAH
₴0.1137475752
|1 URD 兌換 VES
Bs0.14258802
|1 URD 兌換 PKR
Rs0.7491789798
|1 URD 兌換 KZT
₸1.419692418
|1 URD 兌換 THB
฿0.0933009912
|1 URD 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0890771574
|1 URD 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0024482094
|1 URD 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0209308452
|1 URD 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0270110136