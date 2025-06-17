Upup Space 價格 (UPP)
今天 Upup Space (UPP) 的實時價格爲 0.698652 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 2.83M USD。UPP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Upup Space 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Upup Space 當天價格變化爲 -2.25%
- 其循環供應量爲 4.05M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 UPP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。
今天內，Upup Space 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.016153769372193。
在過去30天內，Upup Space 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Upup Space 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Upup Space 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.016153769372193
|-2.25%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Upup Space 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.53%
-2.25%
-8.80%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
UPUP stands as the world's first blockchain-based open protocol aggregation platform, revolutionizing the gaming industry by leveraging decentralized technology. Unlike traditional gaming platforms that restrict token usage or developer access, UPUP empowers users to create game protocol fund pools with any token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), such as its native UPP token (contract: 0x2cf50922ff77a24605e05c2a979f4f8d01d62413). This universal token compatibility allows players to participate in games using any BEP20 token, fostering inclusivity and lowering entry barriers for global users. By removing token-specific limitations, UPUP creates a dynamic, diverse ecosystem where players and creators can engage freely, driving innovation and adoption. The platform’s open-access model is a game-changer for developers. UPUP welcomes all program developers, regardless of experience or resources, to build and deploy game protocols. This democratized approach contrasts with closed ecosystems, enabling a broad range of creators—from independent developers to established studios—to contribute to the platform. Developers benefit from a permanent commission revenue model, earning ongoing profits from their games without expiration. This sustainable income stream, combined with UPUP’s high traffic, ensures creators gain both financial rewards and exposure, positioning the platform as a hub for entrepreneurial innovation. For developers, UPUP is more than a gaming platform; it’s a dual-benefit entrepreneurial ecosystem. By integrating their protocols, developers tap into UPUP’s growing user base, amplifying their projects’ visibility and user engagement. The platform’s traffic-driven model transforms clicks and interactions into tangible profits, offering a unique opportunity to scale projects while earning commissions. This dual advantage—financial gain and audience growth—makes UPUP an ideal launchpad for Web3 entrepreneurs seeking to innovate in blockchain gaming.
了解 Upup Space（UPP）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 UPP 代幣的完整經濟學！
|1 UPP 兌換 VND
₫18,385.02738
|1 UPP 兌換 AUD
A$1.06893756
|1 UPP 兌換 GBP
￡0.51001596
|1 UPP 兌換 EUR
€0.60084072
|1 UPP 兌換 USD
$0.698652
|1 UPP 兌換 MYR
RM2.96228448
