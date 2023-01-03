Uniwhale（UNW）代幣經濟學
Uniwhale（UNW）資訊
Uniwhale is an oracle-based decentralized on-chain perpetual trading exchange where you can trade, with up to 200x leverage, BTC, ETH, and many mainstream crypto assets, directly from your wallet. Compare to our competition,
- We offer some of the highest leverage on the market, up to 200x on crypto assets, all directly from your wallet.
- We use Pyth, which has much lower latency than other oracles, which makes it far better suited to leverage trading.
- Our liquidity pool is anchored to USDT, but you can provide liquidity or post margins in likes of USDC, BUSD, etc. Uniwhale was founded in 2022 by a team of crypto / finance / web experts, who set out to build a platform that provides high leverage perpetual trading, without credit risk, with lower risk of liquidation and zero price impact. On January 3, 2023, we launched Testnet on BNB Smart Chain, followed by the Mainnet launch on March 6, 2023. Currently, we offer 6 trading pairs (ETH/USD, BTC/USD, BNB/USD, MATIC/USD, SOL/USD, APT/USD). Since our launch on Mar 6, 2023, the total trading volume is, as of Mar 20, 2023, more than $30 million, generating almost $30,000 trading fees, based on more than 2,400 trades by 171 unique traders. Data source: https://dune.com/uniwhale/uniwhale-overview Following a successful mainnet launch, we are now executing our product roadmap that integrates automated trading strategies, aggregates other oracle providers, launches a mobile app and expands into likes of Arbitrum, Polygon and Avalanche. UNW is our tradeable and transferrable token. Its holders can stake UNW to participate in the distribution of the value accrued as well as in the token emission. However, UNW is not the governance token. Its holders must convert UNW into esUNW in order to participate in the governance. UNW can be converted into esUNW anytime.
Uniwhale（UNW）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Uniwhale（UNW）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Uniwhale（UNW）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Uniwhale（UNW）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 UNW 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
UNW 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 UNW 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 UNW 代幣的實時價格吧！
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。