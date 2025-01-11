Uniwhale 價格 (UNW)
今天 Uniwhale (UNW) 的實時價格爲 0.00357827 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 29.96K USD。UNW 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Uniwhale 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.22K USD
- Uniwhale 當天價格變化爲 +3.00%
- 其循環供應量爲 8.37M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 UNW兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 UNW 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Uniwhale 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00010409。
在過去30天內，Uniwhale 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0014992500。
在過去60天內，Uniwhale 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000083645。
在過去90天內，Uniwhale 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001061324016906654。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00010409
|+3.00%
|30天
|$ -0.0014992500
|-41.89%
|60天
|$ -0.0000083645
|-0.23%
|90天
|$ -0.0001061324016906654
|-2.88%
Uniwhale 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.04%
+3.00%
-12.97%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Uniwhale is an oracle-based decentralized on-chain perpetual trading exchange where you can trade, with up to 200x leverage, BTC, ETH, and many mainstream crypto assets, directly from your wallet. Compare to our competition, - We offer some of the highest leverage on the market, up to 200x on crypto assets, all directly from your wallet. - We use Pyth, which has much lower latency than other oracles, which makes it far better suited to leverage trading. - Our liquidity pool is anchored to USDT, but you can provide liquidity or post margins in likes of USDC, BUSD, etc. Uniwhale was founded in 2022 by a team of crypto / finance / web experts, who set out to build a platform that provides high leverage perpetual trading, without credit risk, with lower risk of liquidation and zero price impact. On January 3, 2023, we launched Testnet on BNB Smart Chain, followed by the Mainnet launch on March 6, 2023. Currently, we offer 6 trading pairs (ETH/USD, BTC/USD, BNB/USD, MATIC/USD, SOL/USD, APT/USD). Since our launch on Mar 6, 2023, the total trading volume is, as of Mar 20, 2023, more than $30 million, generating almost $30,000 trading fees, based on more than 2,400 trades by 171 unique traders. Data source: https://dune.com/uniwhale/uniwhale-overview Following a successful mainnet launch, we are now executing our product roadmap that integrates automated trading strategies, aggregates other oracle providers, launches a mobile app and expands into likes of Arbitrum, Polygon and Avalanche. UNW is our tradeable and transferrable token. Its holders can stake UNW to participate in the distribution of the value accrued as well as in the token emission. However, UNW is not the governance token. Its holders must convert UNW into esUNW in order to participate in the governance. UNW can be converted into esUNW anytime.
