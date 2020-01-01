Universal Basic Income（UBI）資訊

UBI is the first application to be built on top of the Proof of Humanity registry, an anti-Sybil attack tool designed by Kleros.

The UBI token will be streamed directly to an Ethereum address as long as it gets verified as a human in the Proof of Humanity registry and starts the accrual process, establishing a fair and ongoing distribution model. It will provide universal access to liquidity that serves to inhibit financial coercion of public decisions and will be tradeable in all open markets.

The ability to develop a reliable self-sovereign identity validation process brought on by Proof of Humanity has established the bedrock for the infrastructure required to make a Universal Basic Income (UBI) mechanism that can reach everyone on Earth.