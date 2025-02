什麼是UnityMeta Token (UMT)

UnityMeta Token Is Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Based (BEP-20) Token Purpose is to use in as trade on Exchange for lower and minimum fees. We dislike inflation so we created a system that can fight it. Many people in the world have been affected by inflation and we aim to create an ecosystem that saves people from the negative effect of holding FIAT currency and being under the central bank’s control. UnityMeta Token is a company that aims to bring innovation and novelty to the Metaverse, utilities, nft, sports, gaminig, and cryptotrading sector through Blockchain technology.

