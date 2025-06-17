Unio Coin 價格 (UNIO)
今天 Unio Coin (UNIO) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 64.11K USD。UNIO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Unio Coin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Unio Coin 當天價格變化爲 +10.89%
- 其循環供應量爲 576.75M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 UNIO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 UNIO 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Unio Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Unio Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Unio Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Unio Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+10.89%
|30天
|$ 0
|-52.11%
|60天
|$ 0
|-69.19%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Unio Coin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.14%
+10.89%
-38.51%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What Is UNIO? The Unio Coin UNIO is an ERC-20 token. It has a fixed supply of 4B tokens and will be bridged between multiple Ethereum chains. UNIO is a utility token issued and controlled by the Unio Foundation. It can be used to create custom game content and access ecosystem benefits that drive growth for creators, developers, and publishers. The Unio Coin Foundation The Unio Foundation is the steward of UNIO. It is in charge of minting and distributing the supply, overseeing vesting and unlocks, day-to-day administration, bookkeeping and creating ecosystem partnerships that ensure the success of the Unio Coin purpose. The Unioverse The Unioverse is the first franchise that will use Unio Coin. It is an epic sci-fi world created by critically acclaimed writers of science fiction and horror. It is a game-centric franchise that has widespread rights and assets given back to the community as described here. All game developers are welcome to build in the Unioverse and access its community, content and technology. Random Games Random Games created the Unioverse and will use the Unio Coin to power the Unioverse’s ecosystem of cross-game, user created content. Random Games will expand the Unioverse, creating new franchise content and assets, technology, and growing the community.
了解 Unio Coin（UNIO）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 UNIO 代幣的完整經濟學！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
