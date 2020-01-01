UNFK（$UNFK）資訊

UNFK is a Solana-based memecoin project designed as a decentralized community focused on creatively challenging institutional corruption through satire, pranks, and viral content. The project operates as a platform where crypto enthusiasts gather to use humor and digital activism to highlight issues within corporations and financial systems. UNFK engages users by empowering them to become "agents" in executing pranks, sharing content, and participating in missions, making it a socially-driven alternative in the crypto space.