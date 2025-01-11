Undead Blocks 價格 (UNDEAD)
今天 Undead Blocks (UNDEAD) 的實時價格爲 0.00292972 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 43.95K USD。UNDEAD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Undead Blocks 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 129.27K USD
- Undead Blocks 當天價格變化爲 +0.35%
- 其循環供應量爲 15.00M USD
今天內，Undead Blocks 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Undead Blocks 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0006259050。
在過去60天內，Undead Blocks 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0022663042。
在過去90天內，Undead Blocks 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.028850660536416145。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.35%
|30天
|$ -0.0006259050
|-21.36%
|60天
|$ -0.0022663042
|-77.35%
|90天
|$ -0.028850660536416145
|-90.78%
Undead Blocks 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.02%
+0.35%
-20.47%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
"Undead Blocks is a play-to-earn multiplayer FPS zombie survival crypto game. Players can fight their way through hordes of zombies using special NFT weapons & earn ZBUX, the Undead Blocks reward currency, as they progress through easter-egg filled maps. Undead Blocks has over 140 unique weapons & explosives already created. Full game launching in Q3 2022. ‘Zombies’ have been a popular video game & movie theme for over 2 decades. FPS games like Call of Duty attract players from all over the world because of their nice graphics & fun gameplay. We have morphed zombies & FPS with a touch of play-to-earn so users can enjoy an addictive round-based p2e zombie game, beta playable on PC & Mac coming in May 2022, with full game launching in Q3, 2022. Wagyu Games has been developing the Undead Blocks game since August 2021. The level design, character design & animations, weapon mechanics, and all 140 weapon variations are complete. The team is now hard at work optimizing the map to be compatible with as many devices as possible, including low-spec pc’s etc. "
