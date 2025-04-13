Unbound Finance 價格 (UNB)
今天 Unbound Finance (UNB) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 243.79K USD。UNB 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Unbound Finance 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Unbound Finance 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 974.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 UNB兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 UNB 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Unbound Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Unbound Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Unbound Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Unbound Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|+131.16%
|60天
|$ 0
|+123.54%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Unbound Finance 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
+176.11%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Unbound Finance is a decentralized, non-custodial platform that is building a derivative layer over the existing AMMs with a view to increase the overall capital efficiency of the DeFi space. Liquidity providers can compound their earnings by leveraging their LP tokens to mint UND (decentralized, cross-chain, stablecoin soft pegged to the US dollar) and uETH. The protocol is characterized by several unique features, some of which include: Get Liquidity Without Removing Assets From Liquidity Pool Users can keep their liquidity on a DEX in a liquidity pool and still have additional stablecoins to trade on different AMMs. For example, if a user has $10,000 locked in the $USDT-$USDC pool on Uniswap, that user can lock up their LPTs on Unbound and mint stable coins ($UND) worth $8,000 on BSC to trade on PancakeSwap while the users liquidity is still on Uniswap thereby enjoying the benefits of fee on Uniswap and having enough liquidity to trade on PancakeSwap. This way Unbound will be able to move liquidity from AMMs across different chains to PancakeSwap and vice versa without physically removing liquidity. Debt-Free Borrowing The protocol charges no interest on loans taken out by the liquidity providers. To redeem their loan, they simply repay the amount of UND or uETH they borrowed to retrieve their collateral (i.e. their LP tokens). Liquidation-free Collateralization Unbound completely nixes the liquidation engine seen with more collateralized lending platforms. As a result, users do not need to concern themselves with the potential liquidation of their collateral. Instead, Unbound uses SAFU, an emergency insurance fund, to secure the collateralized assets of borrowers during so-called ‘black swan’ events. Perpetual Borrowing At Unbound, loans have no fixed repayment deadline. Users can unlock their collateralized assets any time by paying back the outstanding debt — without any restrictions. The UND Stablecoin Unbound Finance’s first product is the cross-chain, decentralized stablecoin known as UND. It is an ERC-20 token soft-pegged to the US dollar and backed by user deposits. Secured Price Oracles The platform uses a geometric mean of highly secured price oracles including Uniswap’s TWAP (Time Weighted Average Price) and Chainlink to obtain accurate asset price information. It also makes use of the “block limit lock mechanism” as a security measure against flash loan attacks and other related cyber-attacks. This is a protection mechanism that forces users to wait for at least three to five blocks of confirmation to again interact with the smart contracts. Besides this, the protocol has been subjected to a series of audits to further enhance the security of the platform. Cross-Chain Bridges Unbound is working to establish strategic partnerships with projects building across multiple blockchains. In line with this, it is also constructing cross-chain bridges to enable UND and other synthetic assets to be transferred across multiple blockchains.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 UNB 兌換 VND
₫--
|1 UNB 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 UNB 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 UNB 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 UNB 兌換 USD
$--
|1 UNB 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 UNB 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 UNB 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 UNB 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 UNB 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 UNB 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 UNB 兌換 KRW
₩--
|1 UNB 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 UNB 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 UNB 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 UNB 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 UNB 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 UNB 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 UNB 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 UNB 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 UNB 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 UNB 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 UNB 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 UNB 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 UNB 兌換 AED
د.إ--
|1 UNB 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 UNB 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 UNB 兌換 MAD
.د.م--
|1 UNB 兌換 MXN
$--