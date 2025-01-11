Umi Digital 價格 (UMI)
今天 Umi Digital (UMI) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 19.54K USD。UMI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Umi Digital 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 16.64 USD
- Umi Digital 當天價格變化爲 -0.56%
- 其循環供應量爲 33.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 UMI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 UMI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Umi Digital 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Umi Digital 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Umi Digital 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Umi Digital 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.56%
|30天
|$ 0
|-15.06%
|60天
|$ 0
|-14.65%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Umi Digital 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-0.56%
-3.26%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Umi Digital is a decentralised NFT minter and Yield Farming Platform built on Ethereum Protocols. Stake NFTs to earn high % Annual Percentage Yield (APY) rewards. UmiToken ($UMI) is their native token. Umi Digital provides a number of other cross-chain services to its users. These include but are not limited an NFT Marketplace, an NFT Airdrop Tool, a Coin Minting Service & a Coin Airdrop Tool. Underlying all of the work done by Umi Digital, is a love of the Arts. Their aim is to merge Art with Finance by creating a platform for artists and cryptocurrency enthusiasts alike to mint, trade and airdrop NFTs to anyone they so wish. Features such as NFT Gaming will be dropping in 2022. Umi Digital looks forward to bringing innovative features to NFT lovers, opening doors to all whilst helping to streamline the minting and reward process for artists and collectors, with the use of disruptive DeFi technology. It should be noted that each Umi Digital Art piece entitles the collector to a limited edition physical print, personally signed, version of the artwork. This physical print can be delivered to each art collector, free of charge to anywhere in the world! Bridging the gap between the physical and digital art world whilst adding cryptographic value and utility to NFTs is an important focus of development for the Umi Digital project going forward.
