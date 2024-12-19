Ultra 價格 (UOS)
今天 Ultra (UOS) 的實時價格爲 0.102427 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 41.25M USD。UOS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Ultra 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 707.78K USD
- Ultra 當天價格變化爲 -2.74%
- 其循環供應量爲 404.31M USD
今天內，Ultra 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0028936360337165。
在過去30天內，Ultra 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0210366621。
在過去60天內，Ultra 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0197374165。
在過去90天內，Ultra 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0159279485723914。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0028936360337165
|-2.74%
|30天
|$ +0.0210366621
|+20.54%
|60天
|$ +0.0197374165
|+19.27%
|90天
|$ +0.0159279485723914
|+18.41%
Ultra 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-2.97%
-2.74%
-13.09%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Ultra is a protocol and platform positioned to disrupt the $140bn USD gaming industry using blockchain technology to allow anyone to build and operate their own game distribution platform or virtual goods trading service. In doing so, it challenges the current monopoly held by industry heavyweights Steam, Google, and Apple. This will unlock new opportunities and create value for all the actors involved. Large commercial partnerships are signed, the protocol and platform have been built and will be launched in open beta in October 2019. UOS is the Token that powers the Ultra Ecosystem and can be used to purchase everything on the platform, including games, virtual items and ads for game developers. Ultra will accept traditional forms of payment such as Paypal and credit cards as well. These fiat currency transactions are converted to UOS seamlessly on the backend and are completed on the blockchain with UOS tokens. The token will also be used across the platform in many non-transactional ways including betting, tournaments, and donations. TIMELOCK: 10 to 20% of every transaction will be kept in a smart contract for 60 days. In addition, 5% of Ultra profits will be reserved for 2 years to fund exclusive games that use its blockchain and NFTs capabilities. ENGAGEMENT: Tokens are earned by performing specific actions such as; helping developers to build better games; watching ads; beta testing; answering surveys, and more. STACKING: Players can get rewarded with free games, swag and exclusive content just by holding tokens. SPENDABILITY: Users can buy and sell games/items for UOS, and in hundreds of shops through partners.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 UOS 兌換 AUD
A$0.16285893
|1 UOS 兌換 GBP
￡0.08091733
|1 UOS 兌換 EUR
€0.09832992
|1 UOS 兌換 USD
$0.102427
|1 UOS 兌換 MYR
RM0.4609215
|1 UOS 兌換 TRY
₺3.59313916
|1 UOS 兌換 JPY
¥16.09640305
|1 UOS 兌換 RUB
₽10.5704664
|1 UOS 兌換 INR
₹8.71756197
|1 UOS 兌換 IDR
Rp1,679.13087888
|1 UOS 兌換 PHP
₱6.04933862
|1 UOS 兌換 EGP
￡E.5.21455857
|1 UOS 兌換 BRL
R$0.63299886
|1 UOS 兌換 CAD
C$0.14647061
|1 UOS 兌換 BDT
৳12.24105077
|1 UOS 兌換 NGN
₦159.04762133
|1 UOS 兌換 UAH
₴4.29988546
|1 UOS 兌換 VES
Bs5.12135
|1 UOS 兌換 PKR
Rs28.50645837
|1 UOS 兌換 KZT
₸53.73832555
|1 UOS 兌換 THB
฿3.53885285
|1 UOS 兌換 TWD
NT$3.34219301
|1 UOS 兌換 CHF
Fr0.09116003
|1 UOS 兌換 HKD
HK$0.79585779
|1 UOS 兌換 MAD
.د.م1.02734281