Ulord 價格 (UT)
今天 Ulord (UT) 的實時價格爲 0.00182959 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 273.44K USD。UT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Ulord 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.00 USD
- Ulord 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 149.45M USD
今天內，Ulord 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Ulord 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001413980。
在過去60天內，Ulord 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001466469。
在過去90天內，Ulord 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0001413980
|-7.72%
|60天
|$ -0.0001466469
|-8.01%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Ulord 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
+49.81%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Ulord is a peer-to-peer value transfer public blockchain. Through building its blockchain underlying architecture and digital resource distribution protocols, it enables third-party developers to explore their own applications over open-source agreements to form a complete ecology of blockchain technology and applications. Based on various rules and protocols created by Ulord, it loads various types of digital resource application scenarios including text, pictures, music, video and software, providing a direct docking platform for information creators and consumers. Ulord Foundation, registered in Singapore, is the main operator of the Ulord project. It is determined to use the blockchain technology to create a new digital resource interaction platform. Ulord Foundation will standardize and manage the technology development, application docking, promotion and other related work of the Ulord Project. Ulord team brings together a large number of high-level R & D personnel led by more than 10 PhDs, with comprehensive blockchain technology application development capabilities. More than 50 excellent programmers and algorithm engineers in the technology development team have backgrounds in areas such as blockchain, cryptography, Internet information security, big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, finance, and management. There are senior scientists in cryptography and blockchain, and specialized blockchain project investors. In addition, Ulord team also maintains close cooperation with research institutes such as Windsor University in Canada, National University of Defense Technology, Wuhan University, Beihang University, Chinese Academy of Sciences and South China University of Technology, etc.
|1 UT 兌換 AUD
A$0.0029090481
|1 UT 兌換 GBP
￡0.0014453761
|1 UT 兌換 EUR
€0.0017564064
|1 UT 兌換 USD
$0.00182959
|1 UT 兌換 MYR
RM0.008233155
|1 UT 兌換 TRY
₺0.0642003131
|1 UT 兌換 JPY
¥0.2885629348
|1 UT 兌換 RUB
₽0.1893442691
|1 UT 兌換 INR
₹0.1557712926
|1 UT 兌換 IDR
Rp29.9932738896
|1 UT 兌換 PHP
₱0.1080921772
|1 UT 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0931444269
|1 UT 兌換 BRL
R$0.0112153867
|1 UT 兌換 CAD
C$0.0026163137
|1 UT 兌換 BDT
৳0.2186543009
|1 UT 兌換 NGN
₦2.8409690561
|1 UT 兌換 UAH
₴0.0768061882
|1 UT 兌換 VES
Bs0.0914795
|1 UT 兌換 PKR
Rs0.5091931929
|1 UT 兌換 KZT
₸0.9598943935
|1 UT 兌換 THB
฿0.0632489263
|1 UT 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0597178176
|1 UT 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0016283351
|1 UT 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0142159143
|1 UT 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0183507877