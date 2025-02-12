Uhive 價格 (HVE2)
今天 Uhive (HVE2) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。HVE2 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Uhive 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 5.85 USD
- Uhive 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 HVE2兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 HVE2 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Uhive 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Uhive 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Uhive 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Uhive 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|+44.36%
|60天
|$ 0
|-57.79%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Uhive 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-82.90%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The Uhive Social Metaverse stands for a handful of social media revolutions that are breaking the decades-old norm and disrupting the status-quo that currently stands between Big Tech and individuals who use social media. While these include the Oasis and the Magna Carta Protocol, Uhive’s most ambitious and sweeping goal is to share all of its wealth and success with everyone via a universal income proposal, which unconditionally distributes dividends (via tokens) for all active users on a daily basis. Simply put – success and wealth should not be distributed between only those that own equity in Uhive, but all those that participate in making Uhive a success! The Five Core Pillars of Uhive Our continued growth owes a lot to the core fundamentals upon which Uhive was built; Freedom: It’s no secret that current social networks are broken. While they might still be experiencing user-growth, that can be chalked down to a lack of a truly viable alternative. Uhive’s decentralized moderation standard is the ‘fix’ millions of users are waiting for – and offers every single user the opportunity to have a voice on a platform that is decentrally moderated. Uhive aims to be 100% community moderated in 2022. Distribution of wealth (Dividends for All): Uhive’s ‘Dividends for All’ revenue share model is an entirely unique value proposition and promises to share the ‘wealth’ proportionately with users. Intrinsically linked to user acquisition, token trading volume and token price, Uhive aspires to create the first global universal income for every single user! Democratization: Uhive’s has agenda has always been to give back control to the users, and in doing so democratize the entire social metaverse experience. We achieved this by launching community moderation (pioneered by Wikipedia), accepting users to become councilors, and creating a public board. Circular Economy: Uhive’s economy is circular and complete, which means like the physical world, everything can be bought, sold and traded, while it operates both across the digital and physical environments. A user’s content, their space (profile/s) and space names, space locations will have a value. The Oasis (virtual world): Is our 4D immersive metaverse layer that encompasses all the above in a virtual world, acting as a bridge to our physical world. Read more about the Uhive Metaverse here... https://medium.com/uhive
