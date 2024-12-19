什麼是UCX (UCX)

UCX is the cryptocurrency issued after developing the global M&A platform predicated on the blockchains. By utilizing UCX, the investment can be made in the promising M&A projects around the world by way of the "M&A platform. Techcoins issued a total of 1,000,000,000 (1 bn) UCX cryptographic tokens through our foundation called Hyperswap, based on Dubai. GBC Korea is operating this coin and project in Korea. Moreover, the value of UCX tokens was appraised by Grant Thornton Accounting Corporation and Yonsei University for the first time in the world.

UCX (UCX) 資源 官網