什麼是UBS USD Money Market Investment Fund Token (UMINT)

UBS uMINT: USD Money Market Investment Fund Token, directly issued by UBS Tokenise, managed by UBS Asset Management and distributed by DigiFT. It offers global accredited investors stable yield and income generation and the unique opportunity to build upon of the most established and recognised global financial branded names, UBS. DigiFT is the world first authorised and regulated smart-contract driven STO / RWA issuance and trading exchange. We have been selected as an authorised distribution partner by UBS for their tokenised money market fund, uMINT.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

UBS USD Money Market Investment Fund Token (UMINT) 資源 白皮書 官網