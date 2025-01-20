TXNScan 價格 (TXN)
今天 TXNScan (TXN) 的實時價格爲 0.00603617 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 603.62K USD。TXN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
TXNScan 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 48.37K USD
- TXNScan 當天價格變化爲 -14.28%
- 其循環供應量爲 100.00M USD
今天內，TXNScan 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.001005737829339275。
在過去30天內，TXNScan 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，TXNScan 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，TXNScan 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.001005737829339275
|-14.28%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
TXNScan 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-4.38%
-14.28%
--
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
As blockchain technology matures, the sheer volume and complexity of on-chain data continue to expand at breakneck speed. Traditional explorers, while indispensable tools for early adopters and developers, often present information in raw technical formats that are inaccessible to the average user. A typical blockchain transaction can be a labyrinth of hexadecimal input data, multiple token transfers, contract calls, and opaque technical indicators. This complexity discourages newcomers, forces professionals to waste time on manual interpretation, and restricts the blockchain’s full potential to a narrow, highly technical audience. TXNScan seeks to change this dynamic by placing advanced artificial intelligence (AI), intuitive interfaces, and intelligent narratives at the core of blockchain exploration. Rather than forcing users to decode complex contract interactions by themselves, TXNScan interprets data, offering clear human-readable explanations, contextual insights, and interactive visual representations. It transforms raw blockchain data into comprehensible stories and actionable intelligence, making the technology accessible to everyone—from curious newcomers to veteran developers and institutional analysts.
