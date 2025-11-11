TUTUT is an innovative cryptocurrency designed to facilitate secure, fast, and decentralized transactions on the blockchain. Leveraging cutting-edge technology,

Tutut Coin is a next-generation digital currency built on the Solana blockchain, designed to facilitate fast, low-cost, and secure transactions for payments and remittances. Our mission is to provide a seamless financial experience for users worldwide.

Problem Statement​ Traditional payment and remittance systems are slow, expensive, and centralized. High transaction fees and long processing times make international money transfers inefficient. Tutut Coin aims to solve these issues by leveraging blockchain technology to provide an instant, low-fee, and decentralized alternative.