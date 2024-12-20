TurtleCoin 價格 (TRTL)
今天 TurtleCoin (TRTL) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 161.69K USD。TRTL 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
TurtleCoin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.74 USD
- TurtleCoin 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 138.37B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 TRTL兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 TRTL 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，TurtleCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，TurtleCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，TurtleCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，TurtleCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|+54.65%
|60天
|$ 0
|+60.95%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
TurtleCoin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-50.40%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Turtlecoin is a privacy coin that is forked from Bytecoin. Because of this, turtlecoin has Bytecoin’s privacy aspects to it called RingCT. This coin is more of a meme coin, but there are a lot of serious tech advancements as well. For example, they have a 30-second block time. They also plan on having simple smart contracts sometime soon, since they say they already started development. They have 35 developers on the team and they also plan on somehow making the blockchain smaller to sync faster, but this is TBA on the roadmap, and the details of this are not out yet. Turtle coin uses the cryptonight_lite_v7 algorithm so it is ASIC resistant. Born on the 9th day of December 2017, TurtleCoin faced a backlash from a couple of online forums, not because it had such a funny name, but since its initial single command line and included TRTL giveaways. Luckily, TurtleCoin of about three months later is grown a lot and has various versions compatible with Apple, Windows and Linux OS. Turtlecoin could be the ideal project to get involved in while it is still in the initial stages. There is more potential for return on investment with a microcap coin than there are with established altcoins. Moreover, you do not have to hand over tokens in an overhyped crowd sale to be a part of this. All you really need to do is download the mining software and get hashing. The coin is one of the easiest to mine as was the developer’s intention. Moreover, given the exciting roadmap that the team has ahead for the project, the future prospects also look quite promising. Private smart contracts and no sync blockchains could push the coin towards mass adoption. Fast With blocks being created every 30 seconds on the Turtlecoin blockchain and transactions taking just seconds, sending and paying with TRTL is a breeze. Easy Having an extremely active development team and a lively, helpful community, you can start using TRTL in minutes, no matter your familiarity and/or expertise with cryptocurrencies in general. Mining TRTL is also very easy to get into with simple, detailed how-to guides. Safe With its beginnings as a fork of Bytecoin, Turtlecoin offers the same degree of privacy and anonimity with its use of ring-signatures. Just like using paper cash, paying with TRTL allows you to spend your money the way you want. Being completely open source, the TurtleCoin project is growing daily. We actively encourage the community to jump in with fresh ideas, no matter your skillset or level of experience. Just hop into the discord and say hello!
