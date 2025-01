什麼是Tucker (TUCKER)

The First Dog Of Pnut's Freedom Farm About TUCKER Tucker is no ordinary dog—he is a fearless guardian and a true hero. When predators began targeting chickens and goats, Tucker stepped in to protect them. With unwavering courage and dedication, he keeps the farm's animals safe day and night. ‍ Known as the Peanut Freedom Farm Protector, Tucker’s presence brings peace and security to the farm. His story is one of strength, loyalty, and the remarkable bond between animals. Tucker isn’t just a protector—he’s a symbol of resilience and love. ‍ Tucker forever.

