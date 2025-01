什麼是Tsutsuji (TSU)

Introducing Tsutsuji (TSU), inspired by Kabosu’s oldest feline sister, Tsutsuji. As a tribute to the beloved canine that sparked the viral Doge meme, TSU aims to capture the playful and mischievous spirit of its feline counterpart. This project expands the meme-inspired cryptocurrency family, promoting a fun, community-driven approach to digital transactions. Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies, TSU focuses on creating a lighthearted and engaging environment for its holders, fostering a sense of camaraderie among those who appreciate both the humor and novelty of internet culture. Join the TSU community join the meow cabal.

