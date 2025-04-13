TruthChain 價格 (TRUTH)
今天 TruthChain (TRUTH) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 264.67K USD。TRUTH 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
TruthChain 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- TruthChain 當天價格變化爲 +5.31%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.82M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 TRUTH兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 TRUTH 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，TruthChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，TruthChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，TruthChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，TruthChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+5.31%
|30天
|$ 0
|+1.94%
|60天
|$ 0
|-45.57%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
TruthChain 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.04%
+5.31%
-12.13%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The TruthChain token serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, enabling seamless operations and incentivizing community participation. It has multiple use cases that make it essential to the network’s success and functionality: 1. Validator Rewards: Validators are the nodes hosting neutral and untampered LLMs in the TruthChain network. They play a critical role in maintaining the network’s decentralization and reliability. Tokens are used to reward these validators for their contributions, ensuring the network remains active, secure, and efficient. 2. Transaction Fees: Users querying the TruthChain network for data verification or consensus will pay small transaction fees in tokens. These fees help sustain the ecosystem by compensating validators for their computational efforts. 3. Staking: Tokens can be staked by both validators and users to support the network’s operations. Validators may stake tokens to secure their roles in the ecosystem, while users can stake to earn rewards and participate in securing the network. Staking also acts as a safeguard, discouraging malicious actors from attempting to disrupt the network. 4. Governance: TruthChain is a community-driven project, and the token empowers holders to take part in governance decisions. Token holders can propose and vote on key network upgrades, policy changes, or the inclusion of new LLMs. This ensures that the network evolves according to the collective interest of its community. 5. Access to Services: The token will also act as a medium of exchange for accessing premium features within the ecosystem. Users can use tokens for API calls, advanced verification tools, or other services that require computational resources. These utility-focused applications make the token integral to TruthChain, ensuring it supports decentralization, incentivizes participation, and sustains the ecosystem financially. By aligning incentives with the network’s goals, the token helps establish a reliable, transparent, and censorship-resistant solution for verifying factual data.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 TRUTH 兌換 VND
₫--
|1 TRUTH 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 TRUTH 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 TRUTH 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 TRUTH 兌換 USD
$--
|1 TRUTH 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 TRUTH 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 TRUTH 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 TRUTH 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 TRUTH 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 TRUTH 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 TRUTH 兌換 KRW
₩--
|1 TRUTH 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 TRUTH 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 TRUTH 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 TRUTH 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 TRUTH 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 TRUTH 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 TRUTH 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 TRUTH 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 TRUTH 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 TRUTH 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 TRUTH 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 TRUTH 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 TRUTH 兌換 AED
د.إ--
|1 TRUTH 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 TRUTH 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 TRUTH 兌換 MAD
.د.م--
|1 TRUTH 兌換 MXN
$--