什麼是TrumpCoin (DTC)

What is TrumpCoin(DTC)? TrumpCoin (DTC) launched in 11/5/2023 by a team based in United Kingdom and it is a meme cryptocurrency project that is rewarding its holders. TrumpCoin (DTC) is also a community made and owned project with 5% USDT rewards for all holders. The team of TrumpCoin is committed to building a strong and supportive community that shares the vision of making meme coins great again. They are dedicated to transparency and fairness, and always looking for ways to improve and innovate.

TrumpCoin (DTC) 資源 官網