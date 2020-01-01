TRRUE（TRRUE）資訊

Trrue is a pioneering blockchain ecosystem designed to empower impact-driven investments through cutting-edge technology and compliance-focused innovation. As a verified credential network and Layer-1 trust infrastructure for financial services, Trrue addresses critical challenges in the global investment landscape, including transparency, regulatory compliance, and sustainability.

The Chain for Sustainable Innovation We build secure, compliant digital asset solutions designed for a sustainable and impact-driven future. Trrue Chain, our Layer-1 blockchain, provides tailored, cutting-edge infrastructure for businesses and individuals. From startups to enterprises, Trrue Chain empowers organisations with a focus on compliance, sustainability, and innovation.