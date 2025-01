什麼是Tron Rice (RICE)

$RICE is the first 404 build launched on Tron via Sunpump and a new GameFi player launching their revolutionary crypto mystery box opening game, The Rice Cooker. This game combines engaging, high-stakes gameplay with multi-chain capabilities, offering players unique rewards and crypto assets through mystery box mechanics. In addition to gaming, the $RICE team is developing an OTC marketplace for all meme coins listed on Tron. This marketplace enables P2P and crowdfunded OTC off-dex trades, allowing large positions to change hands without affecting the chart price, thereby providing liquidity solutions and ensuring market stability.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Tron Rice (RICE) 資源 官網