Trivians（TRIVIA）代幣經濟學
Trivians（TRIVIA）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Trivians（TRIVIA）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Trivians（TRIVIA）資訊
New Gen Trivia Games in One Single Platform; Play - Compete - Learn - Earn
Trivians is the ultimate trivia&puzzle gaming platform for play2earn ecosystem. The token and the idea has been culminated from a 3-years-old global Play2Earn trivia game, namely OynaKazan/Trivia Superstars (Play&Earn in Turkish), with more than 5 Million downloads and 1.5 Million monthly active users at its peak. This assures Trivians game and team has already delivered a huge proof of concept on democratization of trivia game show business.
Trivians is a multiplayer game, which awards players with Trivian Token, according to their correct answers at different game modes and competitions. It is a decentralized version of classical game shows like “Who Wants to be a Millionaire”, “Jeopardy”, “Weakest Link” etc, all in one place.
Trivians have established a huge proof of concept on democratizing and decentralizing the quiz game show business. Trivia play2earn game concept is very easy to adopt globally, and the market is huge. (Estimated target player market size is 2 Billion players) Trivians wants to become the first blockchain game which successfully onboarded non crypto users and goes truly mainstream.
Trivians provides a variety of game modes such as multiplayer mode, single player mode, 1v1 games, instant play, scheduled tournaments and live shows. There are over 100K questions archived and they are being renewed on a daily basis by a dedicated editor team. With live stream games, our users have the chance to interact with host and the other trivia lovers all over the world.
Our Vision is;
To become a leading trivia genre in the blockchain game ecosystem by gathering all quiz & puzzle types of games on a single platform
To enable millions of people, young and old alike, both to have fun and to turn their intellectual knowledge into money.
To ensure that the game is played for years with the sustainable economic model we have created, with continuously renewed game types and quest
Trivians（TRIVIA）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Trivians（TRIVIA）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 TRIVIA 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
TRIVIA 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 TRIVIA 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 TRIVIA 代幣的實時價格吧！
TRIVIA 價格預測
想知道 TRIVIA 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 TRIVIA 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
熱門
目前熱門備受市場關注的加密貨幣
最高成交量
按交易量計算交易量最大的加密貨幣
最新
最近上市、可供交易的加密貨幣