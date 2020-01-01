Tritcoin（TRIT）資訊

$TRIT is a next-generation token powering Fractal Tech Corp’s quantum-secure encrypted blockchain, built on base-3 (ternary) cryptography. Utilizing 3466-TRIT encryption, zk-SNARKs, and Reed-Solomon error correction in GF(3^m), the project enables post-quantum secure transactions, encrypted audio NFTs, and privacy-preserving smart contracts.

Unlike traditional blockchains that rely on binary cryptographic methods, $TRIT introduces a ternary-based encryption model, making it inherently more resilient to quantum computing attacks. The ecosystem supports on-chain encrypted audio NFTs, allowing artists and collectors to securely store, trade, and verify digital assets with integrated zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) for privacy.

Built on Solana, $TRIT ensures fast, low-cost transactions while maintaining a high level of cryptographic security. The project is designed to facilitate private DeFi transactions, encrypted media ownership, and a decentralized marketplace, offering quantum resistance and advanced encryption solutions for blockchain applications.