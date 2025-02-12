TrendAppend 價格 (TRND)
今天 TrendAppend (TRND) 的實時價格爲 0.00017732 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。TRND 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
TrendAppend 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 49.96 USD
- TrendAppend 當天價格變化爲 -0.89%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
今天內，TrendAppend 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，TrendAppend 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001296647。
在過去60天內，TrendAppend 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001406323。
在過去90天內，TrendAppend 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0003110222898113751。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.89%
|30天
|$ -0.0001296647
|-73.12%
|60天
|$ -0.0001406323
|-79.30%
|90天
|$ -0.0003110222898113751
|-63.68%
TrendAppend 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-0.89%
-41.88%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
TrendAppend (Token: TRND) is a groundbreaking crypto project introducing a transformative short-form video ecommerce sales channel and AI-driven marketing platform, providing ecommerce brands with a streamlined approach to enhance profitability across various social media platforms. Facilitating the sale of products through short-form user-generated content (UGC) videos, TrendAppend simplifies the process, making it more lucrative than ever. Employing a freemium model, the platform allows brands to either pay per sale for utilizing the technology or post free short-form UGC ecommerce videos. Additionally, TrendAppend seamlessly integrates with popular ecommerce platforms such as Shopify, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, enabling users to share shoppable videos effortlessly. At the core of TrendAppend is an AI Marketing engine, delivering in-market short-form videos tailored to consumer interests. This approach significantly boosts the likelihood of consumer engagement and purchase actions within the platform or across the web, utilizing TrendAppend's embedded one-step checkout. The platform goes beyond video-sharing by incorporating various AI tools like Content AI, SMS AI, Email AI, and Trending Hashtags and Topics. Designed specifically for ecommerce, TrendAppend allows brands to integrate with built-in apps for payments, fulfillment, and more, ensuring a user-friendly and comprehensive sales channel. TrendAppend distinguishes itself further with an open API, allowing short-form videos to be disseminated across multiple devices. This not only establishes TrendAppend as a central hub for ecommerce but also provides developers with the opportunity to create ecommerce apps on top of the TrendAppend Ecommerce platform or integrate their tools into the existing infrastructure. The flexible pricing model based on usage ensures accessibility for brands of all sizes, making TrendAppend an inclusive platform for global markets of any scale.
