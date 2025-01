什麼是TREN Debt Token (XY)

Tren Finance is a DeFi protocol built to unlock liquidity from underutilized assets using isolated modules and its native stablecoin, XY. The protocol allows users to retain yield on their existing DeFi positions while borrowing against them as collateral. XY, formerly known as trenUSD, is a synthetic, dollar-denominated debt token issued by Tren Finance. As an overcollateralized stablecoin, it represents the debt within the Tren Finance ecosystem. Users can mint XY by providing various forms of collateral, such as LP tokens, money market deposits, and (re)staked positions, enabling them to unlock idle liquidity while maintaining their original yield-generating assets.

TREN Debt Token (XY) 資源 白皮書 官網