Traxx（TRAXX）資訊

The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks. #OwnYourSound. The marketplace - Takes a 360 degree approach to all aspects of music innovation. Creates a new rewards structure for music Creators. Provides independent distribution and control over commercialisation. The Token||Traxx ‘algo’ (in development) will allow Curators to trade and gain rewards from their ability to curate a brilliant Traxx||List or Traxx||Mixx. Radically simplifies and makes data collection dependable and effective. Token||Traxx is entirely focused on music, utilizing a familiar music discovery platform to allow anyone to trade its value and stake for returns. Transactions on the TOKEN TRAXX platform will be performed using the network token (TOKEN TRAXX TOKEN). It is expected that this will be available via both DEX (Distributed Exchanges) and CEX (Centralised Exchange’s) which will provide liquidity and off and on-ramp services to fiat.