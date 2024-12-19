Transhuman Coin 價格 (THC)
今天 Transhuman Coin (THC) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.31M USD。THC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Transhuman Coin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.09K USD
- Transhuman Coin 當天價格變化爲 -2.48%
- 其循環供應量爲 6.83B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 THC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 THC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Transhuman Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Transhuman Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Transhuman Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Transhuman Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.48%
|30天
|$ 0
|+142.30%
|60天
|$ 0
|+130.40%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Transhuman Coin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.23%
-2.48%
-5.98%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Transhuman Coin ($THC) is a 3+ year impact-driven DeSci project committed to advancing human longevity, health, and well-being through cutting-edge science and technology. Powered by a dynamic Scientific Advisory Board featuring visionaries such as Prof. Aubrey De Grey (Father of Longevity Science), Prof. Avinash Singh (a Brain Computer Interface Expert), Dr. Charles Awuzie (a biochemist), Peter Xing (AI innovation leader at Microsoft Australia), and Alyse Sue (former Director of Metaverse, KPMG Australia), among others, Transhuman Coin drives innovation in decentralized science. Our flagship initiative, the THC-Powered Telemedicine Network, connects underserved communities with affordable and AI-driven telemedicine services, revolutionizing access to healthcare. With payments facilitated through $THC tokens, this project empowers individuals while driving token adoption. Over the past three years, Transhuman Coin has funded transformative longevity research in Australia and Africa, addressing critical challenges in the fight against aging and disease. Our investments include supporting the FoxG1 Foundation Australia, advancing genetic solutions for neurological conditions, and funding groundbreaking innovations like Abby-Wheelchairs, a project developing autonomous wheelchairs for enhanced mobility.
