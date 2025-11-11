Transfidelity（FIDEL）代幣經濟學
Transfidelity（FIDEL）資訊
Neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's Disease are devastating conditions that impact millions globally. These diseases are driven by the misfolding and aggregation of proteins, which lead to brain cell death and cognitive decline. To make matters worse, as we age our cells become more error-prone, resulting in more errors during protein printing, causing proteins to clump together and form aggregates.
Project Transfidelity aims to solve this by improving the accuracy of protein printing, preventing toxic aggregates from forming. Led by Dr. Dimitri Scherbakov and Dr. Rashid Akbergenov, with over 50 years of combined experience in the lab, we have identified two molecules that may improve the efficiency of protein production, potentially preventing protein aggregates, hypothesized to cause dementia.
Despite the significant research funding allocated to neurodegenerative diseases, current therapies continue to treat the symptoms caused by the protein aggregates, with little progress made to stop or reverse disease. We’re trying to go after a potential root cause - rather than trying to clear aggregates once they are there, we aim to prevent them from forming in the first place by reducing the production of faulty proteins. With a clear path towards developing novel intellectual property (IP) and an ever-growing target market, we believe we are poised to make an impact on neurodegenerative disorders and the way we age.
Transfidelity（FIDEL）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Transfidelity（FIDEL）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 FIDEL 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
FIDEL 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 FIDEL 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 FIDEL 代幣的實時價格吧！
