TRADY 價格 (TRADY)
今天 TRADY (TRADY) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 197.13K USD。TRADY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
TRADY 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- TRADY 當天價格變化爲 +20.05%
- 其循環供應量爲 800.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 TRADY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 TRADY 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，TRADY 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，TRADY 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，TRADY 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，TRADY 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+20.05%
|30天
|$ 0
|+65.25%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
TRADY 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.32%
+20.05%
+31.54%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
TRADY is an innovative AI-powered prompt marketplace designed to empower users and creators in the fields of trading, coding, design, research, and beyond. At its core, TRADY offers a dynamic platform where anyone — from hobbyists to professionals — can access, share, and monetize high-quality AI-generated prompts that supercharge creativity, efficiency, and problem-solving. In today’s digital economy, time and expertise are invaluable. TRADY bridges the gap between AI’s immense potential and the practical needs of users by providing ready-to-use prompts tailored for specific tasks. For example, a trader can use a prompt to generate market analysis or trading strategies, while a developer can leverage prompts to write or debug code. Designers, researchers, marketers, and many others can also benefit from prompts that accelerate ideation and execution. The platform runs on $TRADY, its native utility token, which fuels the entire ecosystem. $TRADY is used for multiple purposes, including: Payments: Users subscribe or pay directly to access premium prompts or creator content. Rewards: Active contributors, such as top-rated prompt creators, receive $TRADY rewards for their valuable content and engagement. Incentives: Community activities, airdrops, referral bonuses, and promotional campaigns are distributed in $TRADY, encouraging adoption and loyalty. What makes TRADY unique is its dual focus on both creators and users. Prompt creators can monetize their AI skills and knowledge by publishing prompts that others find useful, building a reputation and earning rewards along the way. On the other hand, users benefit from a curated library of AI tools that save time, enhance productivity, and drive results — without needing to master complex AI systems themselves. To ensure fairness and transparency, TRADY includes features like a rating system, verified creator badges, and prompt performance metrics. This helps surface high-quality content and builds trust across the community. As the platform grows, TRADY plans to introduce governance mechanisms where token holders can participate in platform decisions, shaping the future of the marketplace. TRADY is deployed on the Base network, ensuring fast, low-cost transactions and interoperability with the broader blockchain ecosystem. With a total supply of 1 billion $TRADY tokens, the distribution plan includes community allocations, team vesting, and liquidity provisions to support long-term sustainability. Whether you’re an AI enthusiast, a creator, or someone looking to amplify your work with cutting-edge tools, TRADY offers a vibrant, tokenized ecosystem where innovation meets opportunity. Join us as we reshape how people interact with AI prompts — making advanced capabilities accessible to everyone.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 TRADY 兌換 VND
₫--
|1 TRADY 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 TRADY 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 TRADY 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 TRADY 兌換 USD
$--
|1 TRADY 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 TRADY 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 TRADY 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 TRADY 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 TRADY 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 TRADY 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 TRADY 兌換 KRW
₩--
|1 TRADY 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 TRADY 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 TRADY 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 TRADY 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 TRADY 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 TRADY 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 TRADY 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 TRADY 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 TRADY 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 TRADY 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 TRADY 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 TRADY 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 TRADY 兌換 AED
د.إ--
|1 TRADY 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 TRADY 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 TRADY 兌換 MAD
.د.م--
|1 TRADY 兌換 MXN
$--