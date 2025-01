什麼是Trading Oracle (ORCL)

$ORCL is a decentralized utility token created to power the Trading Oracle ecosystem. Designed with fairness and transparency in mind, $ORCL was launched without any pre-allocated tokens, requiring the development team to purchase tokens under the same conditions as all other participants. The token enables users to access the Trading Oracle Suite of tools, offering exclusive features and benefits within the platform. With no developer sales to date, $ORCL emphasizes long-term commitment and community trust while delivering practical utility for traders and investors.

Trading Oracle (ORCL) 資源 白皮書 官網