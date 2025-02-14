TraderDAO Proof Of Trade 價格 (POT)
今天 TraderDAO Proof Of Trade (POT) 的實時價格爲 0.00023272 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。POT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
TraderDAO Proof Of Trade 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.99 USD
- TraderDAO Proof Of Trade 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 POT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 POT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，TraderDAO Proof Of Trade 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，TraderDAO Proof Of Trade 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001229132。
在過去60天內，TraderDAO Proof Of Trade 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001285694。
在過去90天內，TraderDAO Proof Of Trade 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0002969852742180311。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0001229132
|-52.81%
|60天
|$ -0.0001285694
|-55.24%
|90天
|$ -0.0002969852742180311
|-56.06%
TraderDAO Proof Of Trade 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-50.48%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
TraderDAO - A DAO community built by AI and traders What is TradeGDT❓ 1.AI TradeGDT TradeGDT is an upgraded version of a data quantitative trading robot combined with AI. By combining the ChatGPT plug-in, it can communicate with users more intelligently and flexibly. Users can communicate with TradeGDT to execute orders and even be prompted to pay attention to the pairing dynamics Information. Through AI pattern learning, TradeGDT can analyze and learn user data, dynamically modelling and finding out the profit model belonging to the trader. It will then formulate a set of trading models for automatic execution, becoming the trader's AI smart trading brain. What is POT❓ 2.POT (Proof Of Trade) In order to better integrate the data of TradeGDT, we have started the mechanism of mining POT for all. $POT is the transaction fee-sharing token in TraderDAO. Users who hold POT can enjoy the fee-sharing premium of the entire platform. The more POTs, the more the benefit. The way the user obtains POT depends on the user's transaction volume. The higher the transaction volume is, the more POT tokens can be mined. The casting of each POT requires a corresponding handling fee and the funds are transferred to the treasury for casting. Therefore, there is a POT of 1 :1 Asset endorsement casting. The POT treasury will also increase funds as the market continues to add new transactions, and each transaction in the market will gradually increase the base price of $POT.
