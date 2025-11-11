This project, facilitated by Tradable.xyz on ZKsync Era, tokenizes singapore-based fintech senior delayed draw term loan. The notes are issued by Victory Park Capital Advisors under the "Singapore Fintech Senior Secured Loan " deal, giving on-chain exposure to the underlying cash flows. Tradable integrates traditional and decentralized finance, employing smart contracts for AML/KYC compliance to ensure regulatory standards. The platform enhances liquidity and investor access to the multi‑trillion‑dollar private credit market, streamlining asset management and due diligence via a user‑friendly interface. By leveraging ZKsync Era's scalable and secure infrastructure, the project connects existing financial systems to blockchain rails while preserving data privacy and reducing settlement costs.