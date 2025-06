什麼是Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN (PC0000031)

This project, facilitated by Tradable.xyz on ZKsync Era, tokenizes the North America Rent Financing Platform Senior Secured Term Notes issued by Victory Park Capital Advisors. This initiative focuses on a flexible rent financing platform with significant equity raised, forming part of Tradable’s $1.7 billion in tokenized private credit assets. It provides institutional-grade private credit exposure with targeted yields of 8-15.5%. Tradable integrates traditional and decentralized finance, employing smart contracts for AML/KYC compliance to ensure regulatory standards. The platform enhances liquidity and investor access to the $1.4 trillion RWA private credit market, streamlining asset management and due diligence via a user-friendly interface. By leveraging ZKsync’s scalable and secure infrastructure, the project connects existing financial systems to blockchain, enabling broader participation in high-quality rent financing credit investments.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN (PC0000031) 資源 官網

Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN(PC0000031)代幣經濟

了解 Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN(PC0000031)的代幣經濟,有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制,代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 PC0000031 代幣的完整經濟學!