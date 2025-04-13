TracyAI by Virtuals 價格 (TRACY)
今天 TracyAI by Virtuals (TRACY) 的實時價格爲 0.00250429 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.60M USD。TRACY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
TracyAI by Virtuals 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- TracyAI by Virtuals 當天價格變化爲 +11.12%
- 其循環供應量爲 639.32M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 TRACY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 TRACY 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，TracyAI by Virtuals 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00025056。
在過去30天內，TracyAI by Virtuals 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0008184788。
在過去60天內，TracyAI by Virtuals 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，TracyAI by Virtuals 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00025056
|+11.12%
|30天
|$ -0.0008184788
|-32.68%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
TracyAI by Virtuals 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.11%
+11.12%
+9.77%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
TracyAI is an advanced artificial intelligence platform that transforms sports analytics and commentary, developed under the leadership of NBA Champion Tristan Thompson and successfully showcased at NBA All-Star Weekend 2025 to over 450 industry leaders including NBA executives, All-Star Darius Garland, and ESPN's Malika Andrews. The platform's rollout includes three distinct products: a free Twitter bot for basic analytics, a token-gated Terminal for advanced analysis, and a groundbreaking 3D sports commentary model. At its core, TracyAI consists of two primary components: a sophisticated 3D sports commentary system and a comprehensive analytics platform. The commentary system provides real-time, interactive analysis during live games, supporting multiple languages and enabling personalized insights for users across different social media platforms. The analytics platform processes extensive NBA statistical data, delivering real-time analysis of both individual and team performance that was previously only available to professional teams and analysts. Built on the Virtuals Protocol ecosystem and utilizing the G.A.M.E. framework, TracyAI integrates seamlessly with professional sports data analytics systems and major broadcasting networks, including ESPN. The platform is supported by a team of experienced AI engineers and developers from leading tech companies, working alongside NBA data analytics professionals to ensure enterprise-grade quality and reliability. Through this comprehensive system, TracyAI bridges the gap between professional-level sports analysis and public accessibility, creating a new standard for sports engagement and understanding.
|1 TRACY 兌換 VND
₫64.21249989
|1 TRACY 兌換 AUD
A$0.0039818211
|1 TRACY 兌換 GBP
￡0.0019032604
|1 TRACY 兌換 EUR
€0.0022037752
|1 TRACY 兌換 USD
$0.00250429
|1 TRACY 兌換 MYR
RM0.0110689618
|1 TRACY 兌換 TRY
₺0.0949626768
|1 TRACY 兌換 JPY
¥0.3593906579
|1 TRACY 兌換 RUB
₽0.2083068422
|1 TRACY 兌換 INR
₹0.2152687684
|1 TRACY 兌換 IDR
Rp41.7381499714
|1 TRACY 兌換 KRW
₩3.5572187305
|1 TRACY 兌換 PHP
₱0.1431953022
|1 TRACY 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1284199912
|1 TRACY 兌換 BRL
R$0.0146751394
|1 TRACY 兌換 CAD
C$0.0034559202
|1 TRACY 兌換 BDT
৳0.3036451625
|1 TRACY 兌換 NGN
₦3.9813703278
|1 TRACY 兌換 UAH
₴0.1034522199
|1 TRACY 兌換 VES
Bs0.17780459
|1 TRACY 兌換 PKR
Rs0.7006752991
|1 TRACY 兌換 KZT
₸1.2915124388
|1 TRACY 兌換 THB
฿0.0838185863
|1 TRACY 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0810638673
|1 TRACY 兌換 AED
د.إ0.0091907443
|1 TRACY 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0020284749
|1 TRACY 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0194082475
|1 TRACY 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0232398112
|1 TRACY 兌換 MXN
$0.050837087