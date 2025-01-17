Trackgood AI 價格 (TRAI)
今天 Trackgood AI (TRAI) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 609.79K USD。TRAI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Trackgood AI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 120.27K USD
- Trackgood AI 當天價格變化爲 -47.72%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 TRAI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 TRAI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Trackgood AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000556653703676822。
在過去30天內，Trackgood AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Trackgood AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Trackgood AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000556653703676822
|-47.72%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Trackgood AI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-10.89%
-47.72%
-49.75%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
In today's global landscape, sustainability and transparency are paramount. Consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental and social impacts of their purchases, demanding ethical operations and verifiable information from brands. Yet, according to 2023 reports by Deloitte and PwC, while 80% of consumers prefer brands with supply chain transparency1 , only 23% of global companies can confidently trace their products from source to shelf2 . Simultaneously, stricter laws are being enforced worldwide, requiring businesses to ensure transparency, traceability, and sustainability. Brands struggle to meet these standards due to a lack of effective tools, hindering their ability to communicate sustainability efforts to consumers. These gaps underscore the urgent need for innovative solutions that align consumer expectations with corporate capabilities. Trackgood emerges as a pioneering platform transforming how brands and consumers interact with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and gamification, Trackgood empowers brands to transparently showcase their sustainability efforts and enables consumers to make informed, ethical purchasing decisions. Central to this initiative is the development of the world's leading ESG Large Language Model (LLM)—an AI trained on extensive ESG data from public sources, users, and brands. This LLM powers our AI agent, Traicy, who embodies a passion for sustainability and facilitates real-time engagement between brands and eco-conscious consumers. The native token, $TRAI, fuels this ecosystem by incentivizing sustainable practices and rewarding contributions from both brands and consumers. Together, Trackgood, Traicy, and $TRAI bridge gaps in supply chain transparency and consumer engagement while building the world's most comprehensive ESG knowledge base through our LLM, paving the way for a more sustainable and accountable future.
