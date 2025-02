什麼是Tracker AI (TRACK)

Tracker AI is the ultimate multi-chain portfolio tracking solution. Simply paste your wallet address into the Telegram bot, and you'll instantly access all the tokens within your wallet. The days of wondering which wallet holds which token are behind us. Tracker AI displays all your tokens and their respective values. Moreover, this integrated AI tracker assists in monitoring the performance of coins in your portfolio, offering recommendations on when to capitalize on profits or mitigate losses.

