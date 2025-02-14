Track The Funds Bot 價格 (TTF)
今天 Track The Funds Bot (TTF) 的實時價格爲 0.00161046 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。TTF 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Track The Funds Bot 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 150.90 USD
- Track The Funds Bot 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 TTF兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 TTF 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Track The Funds Bot 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Track The Funds Bot 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0009708384。
在過去60天內，Track The Funds Bot 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0012156508。
在過去90天內，Track The Funds Bot 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.005543169156043607。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0009708384
|-60.28%
|60天
|$ -0.0012156508
|-75.48%
|90天
|$ -0.005543169156043607
|-77.48%
Track The Funds Bot 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-20.34%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
We identified a big and constant problem in the space with no easy solution found. Issue is with scammers who come in many shapes or forms. Early signs and data was lacking to help keep traders safe or diligent. Our solution was to bring the data to them in a quick and easy way, and automatically monitor the blockchain to bring users instant alerts on many types of transactions related to the team and contract. Therefore, we built a Telegram bot which does just that and more, https://t.me/TTFBotBot Besides the main use case to help traders play safer and smarter, it provides many reports which gives them more insight or data on the token in question. It all starts with a scan of the token. Not only does it provide a comprehensive report at your fingertips, but you can also: - pull up a chart - get holder insights - see how taxes collected and spent - discover linked wallets - view airdrops and their balances - locate early buyers and balances - identify fresh wallets - see any wallet portfolio - visual buys and sells on a chart - see what's trending based on scans Vision was conceptualized in January of 2023. Launched a token on BSC in March. Released a beta of TTF Bot 2 weeks later on invite only. In May, launched public release. In October, migrated from BSC over to ETH. In the last 3 months, we've generated over 50K USDT of Ad revenues to be used for staking rewards.
