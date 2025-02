什麼是Tr3zor (TR3)

Tr3zor is an app that provides access to the global blockchain-based database of lost and stolen items allowing users to find their belongings. Tr3 is the native utility token that is used for: posting lost and found items; distributing and receiving rewards for helping users to return their funds. The app is based on the image recognition technology and blockchain to provide reliable service for searching lost belongings.

Tr3zor (TR3) 資源 官網