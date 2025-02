什麼是Tourism Industry Metavers (TIM)

What Is Tourism Industry Metaverse (TIM)? TIM token takes center stage as the primary currency within the captivating BCN Garden game, an engaging NFT experience hosted on the Tron Blockchain. What is our project movement ? the goal of the Tourism Industry Metaverse (TIM) token is to create a new economy within the BCNGarden game . The TIM token is designed to reward players and encourage them to explore all SEED in BCN Garden . The token can be used to purchase NFTs of SEED within the game Where can we use TIM in BCNGarden ? Several way that you can use TIM in our metaverse game to get water to seed to exchange your fruit and seed in TIM What Makes Tourism Industry Metaverse (TIM) Unique? 1-Designed for the tourism industry 2-Rewards players 3-Creates a new economy 4- Managed by a large sales organization

