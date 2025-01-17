TOPIA 價格 (TOPIA)
今天 TOPIA (TOPIA) 的實時價格爲 0.02051607 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 26.77M USD。TOPIA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
TOPIA 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 134.40K USD
- TOPIA 當天價格變化爲 +4.83%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.30B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 TOPIA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 TOPIA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，TOPIA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00094487。
在過去30天內，TOPIA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0065847537。
在過去60天內，TOPIA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0041822152。
在過去90天內，TOPIA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.006078638380587393。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00094487
|+4.83%
|30天
|$ +0.0065847537
|+32.10%
|60天
|$ +0.0041822152
|+20.39%
|90天
|$ +0.006078638380587393
|+42.10%
TOPIA 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.23%
+4.83%
+33.75%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
## What is HYTOPIA HYTOPIA is a collaborative and independent video game built by various community members at the forefront of Minecraft's modding and third-party games ecosystem for the past decade. HYTOPIA centers around a Minecraft-like game engine and platform that modernizes player and creator experiences. HYTOPIA is developed from scratch in Rust for high performance and seamless play across platforms—PC, Mac, web browser, game consoles, and mobile devices. ## What makes HYTOPIA Unique HYTOPIA is free to play and brings a familiar experience for players through cosmetics, friends lists, chats, and play pages and provides an open development environment, flexible APIs, extensive support for custom content and backward compatibility with existing content, and ready-to-use monetization systems for creators. HYTOPIA is not associated with, endorsed by, or a partner of Minecraft, Mojang, or any related parties. ## History of HYTOPIA ArkDev and Temptranquil co-founded NFT Worlds in October 2021, introducing a blockchain layer to interconnect Minecraft servers. The innovative approach attracted ~100,000 active players in the first three months before Minecraft banned blockchain technology. NFT Worlds rebranded itself as HYTOPIA and is developing its Minecraft-like game engine. ## What's next for HYTOPIA HYTOPIA is nearing beta stages and laying the foundation to (1) support all modern Minecraft versions and protocols quickly, (2) make the onboarding and transition for players frictionless and ensure the lift to use existing creator content is next to nothing, and (3) progressively rollout HYTOPIA-specific features. ## What can $TOPIA be used for $TOPIA Token is the in-game currency for the HYTOPIA ecosystem. $TOPIA enables transactions and trades among players, Worlds, and other interactions and powers the HYTOPIA blockchain. With a limited supply of 5 billion tokens, it helps create a stable, incentive-driven platform for creators and players.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
