什麼是TONY THE DUCK (TONY)

TONY THE DUCK - The Quackiest Duck on TON Tony the Duck – is the official mascot of TON, regularly featured across TON's platforms from websites to Twitter and Telegram. With one of the best meme narratives on TON, Tony will be making waves in the crypto community. Tony swoops into the blockchain pond, making tidal waves and ruffling feathers in the Ton network. Tony’s Quack attack is simple, he set’s out to influence other ducks to join the flock and embark on a journey that will forever change the landscape of TON. Watch out other chains, Tony is hungry and is coming for the bread and not just one slice, he wants the whole loaf.

